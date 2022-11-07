Will Himachal Change ‘Riwaaz’ This Time? A Look at the Hill State’s ‘Alternate Govt’ Trend

The poll fever has gripped Himachal Pradesh with political parties engaged in intensive election campaign and leaders holding roadshows and addressing rallies as the hill state will vote on November 12 to elect the new government.

While Congress is trying to build up its campaign on ‘Himachal ka Sankalp, Congress hi Vikalp’, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to buck the trend of alternative governments in the hill state with ‘Raj Nahin, Riwaaz Badlenge (Not a rule, but the custom will change) slogan.

Since 1985, the ‘Devbhoomi’ has not repeated any government but the question remains will BJP change the trend this time like it has done in Uttarakhand?

Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in November 12 polls. The votes will be counted on December 8.

Alternating Trend Between BJP, Congress Since 1985

In 1985, Congress won 58 of 68 Assembly seats while the BJP got seven. Virbhadra Singh was appointed as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Five years after the landslide victory, Congress failed to secure the second term with the BJP winning 46 seats in the 1990 polls. BJP’s Shanta Kumar succeeded Virbhadra Singh. However, his tenure could not last five years as the President’s rule was imposed in 1992 in the aftermath of Babri demolition.

When the Assembly elections were held in 1993, Congress returned to power winning 52 seats and Virbhadra Singh came back to power for a second term as chief minister.

Congress and the BJP won 31 seats each in the 1998 polls but the saffron party formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress. Prem Kumar Dhumal was named chief minister.

The same pattern continued in 2003 polls when Congress returned to power winning 43 seats and Virbhadra Singh was named chief minister. The BJP seized the power again bagging 41 seats in 2007 election.

In 2012, Congress formed the government with 36 MLAs while the BJP got two-thirds majority in 2017 election winning 44 seats.

Will Himachal Change Trend This Time?

Congress is pinning its hopes on the anti-incumbency factor, issues like price rise and unemployment, and the legacy of party stalwart Virbhadra Singh to stage a comeback in the hill state. Five major promises of the Congress are aimed at wooing voters with what some in the BJP are calling “AAP-style of revdi politics”. The promise of reviving the old pension scheme and giving one lakh government jobs is a bid to woo government employees, who form a sizable chunk of the electorate. To woo women, who form 48 per cent of the electorate, the Congress has announced a major promise of Rs 1,500 per month to each of them aged between 18 and 60. A total of 300 units of free electricity is on offer too.

On the other hand, BJP promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments. The party also released a separate manifesto for women, a voting segment where measures like free grains, cooking gas connections and toilets have drawn favourable response for the BJP in different polls. It also promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including government, cycles for girl students in classes six to 12th and scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges if his party retained power. The BJP is also banking on the popularity of PM Narendra Modi who will also address several rallies ahead of voting.

AAP Factor in Himachal

For decades, Himachal has picked either the BJP or Congress to form but this time the contest is likely to a triangular with Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray. However, BJP chief JP Nadda said that the AAP will lose the security deposit in all the 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Buoyed by the victory in Punjab, AAP is contesting the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has made several trips to the hill state which has only chose BJP and Congress for several decades.

The AAP has promised Rs 3000 unemployment allowance for youth, 6 lakh government jobs, grant of Rs 10 lakh to panchayats, free pilgrimage for the elderly, and better prices for farm produce among others.

