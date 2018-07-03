GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Will Honour Rahul Gandhi if he Can Identify Wheat and Paddy: BJP Leader

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Will Honour Rahul Gandhi if he Can Identify Wheat and Paddy: BJP Leader
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Lucknow: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been quite vocal about issues facing the country's farmers, was on Saturday challenged by a BJP leader to identify common crops like wheat and paddy.

"If the Congress president Rahul Gandhi can identify wheat, paddy, jwar, bajra (pearl millet) then I in the capacity of president of BJP's Kisan Morcha will go to his office and honour him," Virendra Singh 'Mast' who heads the BJP's Kisan Morcha told reporters.

Singh also said that both the Centre and state governments were committed to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Bhadohi (UP) said, "In this country agriculture is not a vyavsaaye (business) but a jeevan dhara (stream of life). The BJP believes that social, economic and cultural development of the farmers is very essential for prosperity of the nation."

He further said that the Kisan Morcha will be holding six 'krishi-rishi' programmes in the state to honour Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose government has launched several farmer-welfare schemes.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
