Will Intensify Fight and Win Against Maoists, Amit Shah After Meeting Injured Jawans in Chhattisgarh

After paying tribute to the martyrs of Bijapur ambush, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that this incident (Bijapur) will only bolster “our fight and we will emerge victorious”.

Shah who reached Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Monday paid homage to the martyred jawans at the police line first. Bodies of 14 jawans were kept there wrapped in tricolour.

Later, he chaired a review meeting attended by top State and central officers of security forces and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for around two hours and reviewed situation in the aftermath of Bijapur ambush which had killed 22 jawans of DRG, STF and CRPF on Saturday.

Later speaking to the media, he condoled the attack on jawans, assuring their families that the supreme sacrifice of the jawans won’t go waste. He said that the whole nation is backing the bereaved families. “The fight against the Maoists is in final stages and this incident will only bolster this struggle,” said Shah.

Speaking of the review meeting with CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces, Shah claimed that the officers suggested to take this fight further which vindicates that their morale was still high. “The fight against Maoists won’t stop and we are certain of a win,” he said.

The Centre and State in the last few years have moved deep into the Maoist areas with camps and such incidents are evidence of same frustration (from Maoists).

Shah said that PM Narendra Modi has already set priorities for this fight, and has instructed to take this fight to a logical end. The Centre and the State are collectively working for development in Chhattisgarh and termination of armed groups, said the Minister who had chaired a meeting with top brass of security forces and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the wake of Maoists attack.

Saying that much has been done for the development of the State in coordination with the Centre, Shah claimed Covid-19 though slowed down these works slightly last year but these works will be undertaken with vigour again.

On being asked about the future strategy, Shah said the review meeting discussed a number of issues but making them public wasn’t proper. Though, the Home Minister hadn’t replied on queries on a dialogue with the Maoists. Shah also went to the Basaguda CRPF camp in Bijapur. This camp is quite close to ambush site.

Addressing the jawans, he said, “When a friend leaves us and goes away, we tend to feel sad. But the poor of this region are deprived of progress due to Maoism. Those who shun weapons are welcome but we can’t help if they have arms in their hands.” It’s a fight and we are committed to take this to a logical end, he added.

Shah who returned to State capital Raipur in the afternoon, headed straightaway to hospitals where injured jawans are being treated. He spoke to several jawans and enquired about their health and appreciated their bravery. The Home Minister also updated details of his crucial visit on his Twitter handle condoling the martyrdom of jawans and highlighting their bravery.