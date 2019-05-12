Take the pledge to vote

Will Jawans Take Permission From Election Commission Before Killing Terrorists, Asks PM Modi

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Will Jawans Take Permission From Election Commission Before Killing Terrorists, Asks PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked voters at a rally in Uttar Pradesh if the army would take permission from the Election Commission before killing terrorists.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning. The encounter had taken place during a cordon and search operation in the area located in terror-hit south Kashmir. The election for Jammu and Kashmir's seven seats got over last week.

“They were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my soldiers go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-ups take place. This is my clean-up operation,” PM Modi said while campaigning in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. Weapons and other materials have been seized from the site of the encounter.
