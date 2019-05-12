English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Jawans Take Permission From Election Commission Before Killing Terrorists, Asks PM Modi
The Prime Minister’s remarks came after two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked voters at a rally in Uttar Pradesh if the army would take permission from the Election Commission before killing terrorists.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came after two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning. The encounter had taken place during a cordon and search operation in the area located in terror-hit south Kashmir. The election for Jammu and Kashmir's seven seats got over last week.
“They were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my soldiers go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-ups take place. This is my clean-up operation,” PM Modi said while campaigning in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. Weapons and other materials have been seized from the site of the encounter.
