Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Will JDS Field HD Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil from Family Stronghold of KR Pete?

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy wants to strengthen the regional party's base in these areas and a meeting on Sunday with local leaders is expected to lay the groundwork for Nikhil's candidature for when the by-polls are finally announced.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:August 3, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will JDS Field HD Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil from Family Stronghold of KR Pete?
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's trip to KR Pete this weekend has given rise to speculation that the Janata Dal (Secular) may field his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, from the constituency.

By-polls for the constituency will be necessitated as incumbent MLA Narayan Gowda was disqualified by the former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

JD(S) patriach HD Deve Gowda kept everyone guessing when he was questioned if the party would give Nikhil a second chance at electoral politics. Deve Gowda said they would consult with the party leadership and take a call.

Meanwhile, JDS leaders will meet at Yashaswini Community Hall in KR Pete over the weekend, with the main agenda being finalising a candidate for the upcoming by-polls. The constituency in the old Mysore region is supposed to be a Gowda stronghold.

HD Kumaraswamy wants to strengthen the regional party's base in these areas and this meeting with local leaders is expected to lay the groundwork for Nikhil's candidature for when the by-polls are finally announced.

Nikhil lost the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya to BJP-backed independent Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram