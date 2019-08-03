Will JDS Field HD Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil from Family Stronghold of KR Pete?

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's trip to KR Pete this weekend has given rise to speculation that the Janata Dal (Secular) may field his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, from the constituency.

By-polls for the constituency will be necessitated as incumbent MLA Narayan Gowda was disqualified by the former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

JD(S) patriach HD Deve Gowda kept everyone guessing when he was questioned if the party would give Nikhil a second chance at electoral politics. Deve Gowda said they would consult with the party leadership and take a call.

Meanwhile, JDS leaders will meet at Yashaswini Community Hall in KR Pete over the weekend, with the main agenda being finalising a candidate for the upcoming by-polls. The constituency in the old Mysore region is supposed to be a Gowda stronghold.

HD Kumaraswamy wants to strengthen the regional party's base in these areas and this meeting with local leaders is expected to lay the groundwork for Nikhil's candidature for when the by-polls are finally announced.

Nikhil lost the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya to BJP-backed independent Sumalatha Ambareesh.

