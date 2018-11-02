Will Launch 1992-Like Agitation for Ram Mandir if Necessary, Says RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh says the Supreme Court’s recent observations on the Ram Temple Title suit has caused “anguish” and the Hindu community feels “insulted” by these comments.“Hindu samaj apne aap ko apmanit mehsoos kar raha hai. Is baat ki humko vedna hai (The Hindu community feels insulted and we are quite anguished by it),” said RSS joint general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Thane at the end of three-day national executive of the organization.The SC had reportedly observed that it had “other priorities” when the petition seeking expeditious hearing of the title suit came up before a three-member bench on October 29. The matter was posted for next hearing in January 2019.The title suit on the disputed site was adjudicated by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in 2010 by a majority verdict. The verdict was later challenged in the SC where it is currently pending.When asked if RSS would take up 1992 like temple agitation in the wake of delay, Joshi replied in the affirmative.“If necessary, we will,” he said.The RSS has been demanding legal intervention for the construction at the disputed site. Some leaders have even suggested ordinance be promulgated to acquire the land for the construction of the temple.“If there is no alternative left, government will have to fall back upon ordinance route,” Joshi added.BJP President Amit Shah met top RSS leaders this morning at the end of the RSS executive where all the options before the government on the Ram Temple issue were also discussed.“It is our belief that court will take into account sentiments and feeling of the Hindus in adjudicating on the issue,” Joshi said.The clamour to go the ordinance way for the construction of Ram temple has been gaining ground.Earlier, Union minister Giriraj Singh sounded an ominous warning, saying he feared the consequences if there was further delay in building the temple.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Ram temple was an issue of faith and demanded that the government come out with an ordinance soon. "It is a matter of faith. The court cannot decide on this. The government should bring an ordinance," he said.Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, said it was a familiar story every five years before the elections when the BJP tries to polarise the issue.A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.