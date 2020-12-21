'Will Leave Twitter if BJP Crosses Double-digits': Prashant Kishor's Dare Ahead of Bengal Elections

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been drafted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her poll campaign, on Monday said he would 'leave Twitter' if the Bharatiya Janata Party did better than he predicted in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Kishor said the BJP would fail to cross double digits in the polls, and if it did, he would leave the social networking site.

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he said in a tweet.

Welcoming political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be left “all alone” by the time West Bengal votes in assembly elections next year. Addressing a party rally, Shah had hit out at Banerjee over continued political violence in the state and alleged that her government was steeped in corruption.

He had expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats in the 294-member assembly. Besides Adhikari, nine MLAs from different parties and a TMC MP also joined the BJP.

Shah had also accused Banerjee of blocking central government’s welfare schemes in the state. “Mamata Banerjee is blocking all central government schemes meant for the poor. She has blocked funds for farmers. She has blocked Ayushman Bharat. Nearly 80 central government schemes were blocked by Mamata Banerjee,” he said, adding that the people of Bengal will be able to benefit from the schemes “when the BJP comes to power next year”.

Echoing Shah’s statements, Suvendu Adhikari had challenged Banerjee to electoral contest next year and said he received no respect in the TMC. “I cannot stay where I cannot remain with respect. I will not call anyone my ‘mother’ except my own mother and my motherland. They are calling us outsiders. But I would like to tell you that we are Indians first and then Bengalis. I am here to start working for the BJP right from tomorrow,” he said.