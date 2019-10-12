Will Look into 'Cut' in Development Grants to Constituencies of Karnataka Oppn MLAs: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Opposition parties locked horns with the ruling BJP in the assembly over the 'cut' in development grants to their constituencies, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday to assure them that he would personally look into it and sort it out.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah raised the issue during a debate on the demand for grants, following which several Congress and JD(S) legislators expressed concern over the 'cut' in allocations to their constituencies.

"It is not my allegation that there is a drastic cut in grants to constituencies represented opposition MLAs," Siddaramaiah said, pointing at the legislators.

"I'm not saying allocation should be equal to MLAs of all parties. Every government in the past has used its discretion to allocate more to constituencies represented by their party MLAs. It is quite natural, but discrimination should not be obvious," he said.

Several Congress MLAs, including former minister Ramalinga Reddy alleged that there was discrimination' in allocation of grants to their constituencies and what was given by the previous coalition government had been taken back.

To this, BJP MLA Satish Reddy retorted that the government was simply 'undoing' the disparity in allocation by previous administrations.

This led to a heated exchange of words between legislators of both Congress and BJP.

Intervening, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that as Chief Minister, he had tried to be as fair as possible while allocating funds to MLAs, irrespective of their party line. "But I didnt have full freedom," he said, hinting at coalition compulsions.

He advised the Chief Minister to call a meeting of Bengaluru MLAs and sort out the issue. "It is as simple as that. CM too has expressed his intention to sort it out," he added.

Taking note of only the "disparity" related to Bengaluru MLAs getting the focus,opposition MLAs from many rural constituencies state too tried to raise their voice.

Yediyurappa then assured the legislators that he would personally look into the allocations and sort it out. "I will review this and resolve the disparity, trust me," he added.

