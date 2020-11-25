'Will Make Bengal Police Lick Boots': BJP Leader Raju Banerjee's Warning Ahead of 2021 Polls

West Bengal BJP leader Raju Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the West Bengal government, claiming the police force in the state does nothing against ‘Gunda Raj’ (goon rule) and if the saffron party came to power it would make the police force lick boots.

"See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will 'Gunda raj' prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots," the Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president said in Durgapur during a rally.

Ahead of the 2021 Bengal elections, BJP has often alleged "lawlessness" in the state in various rallies and party statements. Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had on Tuesday said security for women was the worst in the state.

Vijayvargiya claimed that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail".

"Bengal has a woman chief minister but women in the state are not safe. Women safety and security in Bengal are the worst in comparison to other states. The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state," he contended.

Claiming that the perpetrators of crime against women will be sent to jail after the 2021 assembly polls, Vijayvargiya said the rule of law will be established in Bengal once BJP comes to power after it.

"The perpetrators of such acts enjoy the patronage of the TMC government. They will be shown their place. All lawbreakers and their accomplices will be sent behind bars after the Assembly elections," he said addressing a rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Exuding confidence that the saffron party will be voted to power in the state, he said, "Everyone in West Bengal is aware of how TMC has worked to erode the very basis of democracy in the state."