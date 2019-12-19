Will Make Cops Lick My Boots Once Back to Power, Says Ex-TDP MP, Police Officers' Union Seeks Apology

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy’s remark about treating police officers once his party came back to has kicked up a controversy in the district police circles.

Speaking at a party meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday, Reddy said he would make officers lick his boots once the TDP returned to power.

He was reacting to reports about policemen harassing TDP cadres to join the ruling YSR Congress Party and slapping cases against them. Even retired government officials are not being spared, he added.However, he had a word of praise for the local superintendent of police.

“I know the SP is a good man, but he is also under pressure. I am telling these policemen who are acting at the behest of the ruling party that they would not be spared. These officers will have a service of more than 10 years. Once our government returns, I will make these men lick my boots,” he said.

Soon after, the Anantapur district police officers’ union demanded an unconditional apology from the former parliamentarian.

A senior police officer said, “It is unfortunate that (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu, who has worked for 14 years as chief minister, did not even condemn Reddy's comments.”

The department is working effectively, ethically and honestly in the district, he said, adding a case would be filed against Reddy. "We shall bring the matter to the attention of the authorities,” he said.

