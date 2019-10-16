Will Make Madhya Pradesh Roads as Smooth as Hema Malini's Cheeks: MP Minister's Shocker

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared the condition of roads in the state to the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said the Congress government would soon make them like Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini's.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Sharma said: "Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks.”

"These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini," he said.

The minister’s "Washington" jibe was aimed at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who, in 2017, had said that roads in the state are better than those in Washington.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly had criticised the Kamal Nath government over deteriorating conditions of roads in the state.

"Roads in the state are shabby. Due to which, accidents are taking place every day. Instead of working, the state government runs away from responsibility by accusing the central government of not cooperating on everything. The state government has a large amount of budget. Out of which the government should spend to repair the roads," he had tweeted.

