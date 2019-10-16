Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Will Make Madhya Pradesh Roads as Smooth as Hema Malini's Cheeks: MP Minister's Shocker

Minister PC Sharma said the condition of the state's roads had become like Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks but they would soon resemble those of actor-turned-politician Hema Malini.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will Make Madhya Pradesh Roads as Smooth as Hema Malini's Cheeks: MP Minister's Shocker
File photo of PC Sharma. (Twitter/pcsharmainc)

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared the condition of roads in the state to the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said the Congress government would soon make them like Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini's.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Sharma said: "Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks.”

"These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini," he said.

The minister’s "Washington" jibe was aimed at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who, in 2017, had said that roads in the state are better than those in Washington.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly had criticised the Kamal Nath government over deteriorating conditions of roads in the state.

"Roads in the state are shabby. Due to which, accidents are taking place every day. Instead of working, the state government runs away from responsibility by accusing the central government of not cooperating on everything. The state government has a large amount of budget. Out of which the government should spend to repair the roads," he had tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram