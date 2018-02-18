No Difference Between Modi and Yeddyurappa, Both Make Baseless Allegations: Siddaramaiah

With months to go for Karnataka Assembly elections, the man in the hot seat,says he’ll make the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam a talking point during campaigning. In an interview to, the CM also says that Hindutva is not a campaign issue in the state.Our government has a vision, but we have to build a vibrant Karnataka. That is why all our programs that were verified and implemented are supportive of building a new Karnataka. All our programs like Anna Bhagya, Khushi Bhagya, Vidhyasiri are for the poorer sections of all communities and classes. We have already published the vision document for 2025. So, we are moving in that direction.Yes, my young politicians should first of all have the commitment to ideology and clarity. They should not have any confusion. So far as the ideologies, principles and programs are concerned, they should have clarity and commitment. Only then can they face the challenges in the society.I am not criticising PM Narendra Modi unnecessarily, nor is the government. Modi Ji, when he came to Bengaluru, made allegations against our government. They are all baseless and irresponsible allegations. That is why I said that being the PM, he should not make such allegations and should not continue as the PM.What is the document that he has? What is the difference between Yedyurappa and Modi? Modi is the PM of this country. He can't repeat the allegations made by Yedyurappa. And he is making this statement in the presence of Yedyurappa. He is sitting right beside the PM. When Yedyurappa was the CM, he had gone to jail.‘100% Commission CM’ was there, former CM was there. How can he (Modi) call our government ‘10% Commission Government’? That too, without any proof or documents.No, I'm not interested in national politics. And they are making me as a national leader.These BJP people are unnecessarily doing this, because I am not interested in national politics.No, the high command has taken a decision to base this election under my leadership. But, as far as the chief minister-ship is concerned, after the party gets the majority, the party will take a decision and the high command will approve it. That is the procedure that the Congress party is following.There are aspirants in the Congress party since this is a very old party. It is 133 years old. In a democracy, there are several aspirants. Ultimately, the high command has to take a decision.Certainly, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign is helping our party in Karnataka. The situation, the political atmosphere in Karnataka is in favour of the Congress now, because there is no anti-incumbency against our government. Because I toured all the districts between December 13 and January 13. I toured for one month continuously. I have seen the pulse of the people, the response of the people. It clearly shows that the atmosphere in Karnataka favours the Congress. The party will come back to power on its own.No, I am not overconfident.No.No, they are not at all election issues. They are not relevant also. We're going to the people with the development agenda and our achievements, and the promises we made before the elections and the implementations we have done.He made a very bad statement, which is why I reacted. He’s unfit to even become a member of the gram panchayat.During the election, I will discuss all these questions, even address the problem of corruption in Modi government and the previous BJP government here in Karnataka. I will raise these issues. They are making baseless allegations, but I will show them proof and documents. Narendra Modi will have to answer questions about Nirav Modi. He is quiet now.That is one of the charges the Congress party is making and it will be making in the election also.In Bengaluru, the BJP was in power between 2008-09. They made the city a garbage city. During their period, the garden city became the garbage city. They pledged the properties of the corporation during their period. The entire corporation was suffering during the period. Debts… They've cleared all those debts and I have given money for the development of the infrastructure here in Bengaluru.No, it is visible now. It is visible.No, we have developed some of the lakes. Except the Balladur, which is an accumulated problem. We are on it. This year, I have given Rs 50 crore. Next year too I'll give Rs 50 crore to develop Balladur and Vartur tanks.That is not correct. In the country, the electrification to the villages and village households are at 88%. In Karnataka, it is 98%.Yes.Our government is not appeasing minorities or backward classes. We are committed to social justice. All those who have been denied justice must be given justice, no matter which community they belong to.No, that is not correct. Out of 23, only nine deaths were due to communal clashes. The remaining were for other reasons.No, it is not correct. I am also a Hindu. It's not just Yedyurappa who is Hindu or Shoba Karandlaje. I'm also a Hindu.No, Hindutva is not an issue in Karnataka. Hinduism and Hindu dharma…Yes, Hindu dharma is very different from Hinduism. Hindutva has been propagated by the RSS and its sister groups.No, it is not a challenge. JD(S) doesn’t have a base in any of the 30 districts in the state. The BJP doesn’t have a base in the entire state. Where is the BJP in Mysore, Hassan, Ramnagar? Likewise, where is the JD(S) in Belgaum, Gulbarga, Raichur and Gaddar?It's not arithmetic. Their strength is not like that of the Congress. The Congress party has a base in all the districts and the Congress can fight against either the BJP or the JD(S) in all the districts. But that is not the case with either of them.The Supreme Court has not taken any decision on the formation of the Board. The Government of India has to take the decision. But our plea all along was opposing. Whatever the decision is, that is given by the Supreme Court, the Congress will obey. We are not going to violate the orders of either the tribunal or the Supreme Court. Only during bad years, will we have to go for distress formula.I'm not worried like that. It is because the government of India should also take a just decision.In Mahadayi row, the BJP did not help. We requested the PM to intervene and call all the chief ministers regarding Mahadayi, but the PM has not made up his mind to call and did not oblige.As far as the state flag is concerned, Mr Patil has written a letter to have a state flag. A committee has been formed for this, and has given a report. And the report was placed before the cabinet. The cabinet has authorised me to discuss with the Kannada activation to take a decision.Definitely. 100%. It will set the tone for the 2019 parliamentary elections.No, not very much. But our immediate challenge now is that we have to win the assembly election and form the government here. Thereby we must give strength to the AICC to face the Lok Sabha elections.Coming election is my last election.Yes, I did make a statement saying that. After completion of these five years as CM, now I can't run away from the battle. I have to contest again. And the high command is also suggesting that I contest. So I will contest and this will be the last election for me.Age factor. I've been in politics since the age of 40. How long should I continue? I mean, I will continue in politics, but not election politics.Likely to contest. He may or may not contest, depending upon the decision of the high command. If the high command decides to make him a candidate, he will contest, otherwise he won't.We can't call it dynasty politics. People want anyone to contest or be their representative, then anyone can enter politics and become the representative of the people. Merely because he is my son...Yes, it can't be a disqualification.Mr Amit Shah is asking for accounts. The Assembly is in session. Leader of Opposition Mr Jagdish Shettar is there. Let him raise all these issues on the floor of the House. I am answerable to the House. I am answerable to the people of Karnataka. Why make the allegations in a public meeting? I am not answerable to Amit Shah. I am only answerable to the people of Karnataka and to the legislature.It is totally not correct. Every five years, the government of India constitutes a Finance Commission. The 14th Finance Commission has given its report. According to the recommendations, they're giving our shares in the central taxes. Is the central government collecting taxes in the state of Karnataka? Income tax, corporate tax, excise duty, service taxes. All these taxes they're collecting not only from Karnataka, but all the states. That is why every five years, the government constitutes an independent commission, the constitutional body. So its recommendations are bending on every government. They have to accept and implement. It is not a favour to the states.The BJP government is making this an issue. They wanted to make it a political issue. What is the stand in Goa, in northeastern states? Why have they not banned the export of beef? So that shows the double standards of the BJP and its leaders. It is my food habit that I eat non-veg. They can't say that I should only eat vegetarian food.The Code of conduct has to come, but the BJP is announcing the dates. They say that they have discussed with the Election Commission and they are already aware of the new Code of Conduct. Yeddyurappa made an open statement recently. The election will be held in the first week of May or so. How did he come to know? That shows they are in touch with the Election Commission and that the EC is disclosing these things to the BJP.We are not worried about it. But as a law abiding citizen, everyone must go by the law.