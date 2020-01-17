Will Meet Piyush Goyal to Get Onion Export Ban Revoked, Says Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar also said loan waiver announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra would benefit '85 per cent of farmers' as their loans are less than Rs 2 lakh.
File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after a meeting with Sena and Congress leaders, at Nehru Centre in Mumbai, Friday, November 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Nashik: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he would meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to get the ban on onion exports revoked.
Pawar also said loan waiver announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state would benefit "85 per cent of farmers" as their loans are less than Rs 2 lakh.
"I will meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in a couple of days with the demand to remove onion export ban. Restrictions on onion storage should also be relaxed," he told reporters.
"Farmers in the state are affected due to unseasonal rain and the Centre should provide help. Around 85 per cent farmers have less than Rs 2 lakh loan and the waiver given by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has given them relief. The remaining 15 per cent farmers will be given a thought in the next budget," he said.
He said discussions are underway to provide relief to sugarcane growers and also look into problems faced by sugar factories.
On being asked if people who left the NCP would be taken back, he said the decision would be made after local leaders are taken into confidence.
