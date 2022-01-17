Will Name Punjab CM Pick Tomorrow, Says Kejriwal After Public Mandate on Bhagwant Mann's Suggestion

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls will be announced on Tuesday.

He had on January 13 asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

Kejriwal then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann’s name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

“The name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.

On Sunday, AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said that the party received around 15 lakh responses on its “Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive.

Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the race when the drive was launched last week and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

The people of Punjab have been asked to give their choice through SMS, WhatsApp or voice message on mobile number 7074870748 till 5pm on Monday.

Cheema said the people of Punjab will “wipe out the traditional political parties" in the upcoming polls and give the mandate to the AAP.

AAP, meanwhile, released its 10th list of candidates for the Punjab assembly elections.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats is scheduled for February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.