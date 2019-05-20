Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Will Naveen Patnaik Support NDA? BJD to Vouch for Alliance That Has Best Deal for Odisha

Top leaders of the NDA will are also scheduled to meet over dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Naveen Patnaik Support NDA? BJD to Vouch for Alliance That Has Best Deal for Odisha
File photo of BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday hinted at supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance if it manages to form the government on May 23. The party said that they would back "any combination that would help Odisha".

"We would probably support some party or some kind of combination, whoever forms the government at the Centre and agrees to settle some of the unsettled and long pending issues of Odisha," party leader Amar Patnaik said.

The comment comes as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is holding series of meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and is set to meet Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Top leaders of the NDA will are also scheduled to meet over dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP's decision to host the dinner comes following the exit polls which have been unanimous in projecting another term for Modi.

Exit polls telecast by almost all major new channels have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Polls have been held for 542 seats as the Election Commission had deferred the election for Vellore seat due to allegations of the use of money to influence the voting.

Several BJP leaders asserted on Monday that the party will get a majority on its own, repeating the unprecedented feat it achieved in 2014 by winning 282 seats.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram