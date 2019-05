Will Naveen Patnaik Support NDA? BJD to Vouch for Alliance That Has Best Deal for Odisha

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday hinted at supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance if it manages to form the government on May 23. The party said that they would back " any combination that would help Odisha "."We would probably support some party or some kind of combination, whoever forms the government at the Centre and agrees to settle some of the unsettled and long pending issues of Odisha," party leader Amar Patnaik said.The comment comes as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is holding series of meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and is set to meet Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.Top leaders of the NDA will are also scheduled to meet over dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP's decision to host the dinner comes following the exit polls which have been unanimous in projecting another term for Modi.Exit polls telecast by almost all major new channels have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Polls have been held for 542 seats as the Election Commission had deferred the election for Vellore seat due to allegations of the use of money to influence the voting.Several BJP leaders asserted on Monday that the party will get a majority on its own, repeating the unprecedented feat it achieved in 2014 by winning 282 seats.