'Will Not Be Victim of Pessimism': Amiz Buzz of Switchover to TMC, Mukul Sangma in Delhi Tomorrow

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday, where he would soon seek the intervention of the Congress high command for resolving issues within the party.

The veteran political leader also maintained that it would be too premature to speculate about his leaving the Congress and joining other political parties.

“I will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday. There is a mechanism, we will try to resolve all issues,” Sangma told reporters following speculation that he along with 13 MLAs are set to quit the Congress to join other political parties.

“That particular presumption and assumption is too premature (about me along with other colleagues leaving the Congress). I have always maintained that I should,” he said.

On the speculation of joining All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sangma however said, “you know you have to wait for the time, if it is coming from the horse’s mouth then you give credibility, it’s a question of giving weightage to news when it comes from the right source.”

Stating that there are grievances within the party, the former Chief Minister said some of them are already victims of those grievances while referring to one of the senior members leaving the Congress to join the NPP ahead of the bye-elections to the 3 Assembly seats.

“These are indications and these are just the tip of the iceberg. Therefore, we want to resolve them at the appropriate time meaning well ahead of the election,” he said.

Meanwhile, admitting the fraction within Congress, Process T. Sawkmie, the legislator representing Mawlai has appealed for unity in the party, the MLA expressed concern about the recent developments, especially given the upcoming bye-election to two constituencies – Mawryngkneng and Rajabala – that are strongholds of the Congress. Sawkmie also hopes for a Congress win in Mawphlang. “We need to be united. There are three bye-elections", he reiterated.

While stating that there exists a “group” within the party, he denied that he was approached by Mukul Sangma to join them, even as he pledge to be part of Congress.

Earlier, the news of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma along with 13 other MLAs likely to quit the Congress in Meghalaya and likely to merge with TMC has been buzzing around.

According to sources, the MLAs were not happy with certain decisions of the AICC which include the appointment of the MPCC president Vincent H Pala.

Multiple reports that suggest Pala is planning to form a government with Conrad Sangma led NPP in the state post 2023 without support of UDP or any regional party has added fuel to the fire.

The New MPCC President went upto the extent of admitting that Dr. Sangma is not happy with him.

Former All India Mahila Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal Sushmita Dev has expressed doubt if Congress can revive in Northeast, at the same time, she criticizes National People’s Party (NPP) for trying to capture the lime light in Manipur saying poll 2022 will be the deciding factor.

Asked if Congress has turned into a sinking ship, Dev said, “I have serious doubt if Congress can revive in the Northeast. Now you will see the Manipur elections are coming and as per as I know NPP has made huge dance in Manipur. They have to fight it out. Come 2022 March April we will know if Congress is Sinking ship or sailing ship.”

While condemning the action of All India Congress Committee to sideline Congress Legislative Party Leader Dr. Mukul Sangma while announcing the appointment of MPCC President Vincent Pala, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “..if someone like Dr. Mukul Sangma was not consulted while making the state President I think they are unfair to him.”

Asked about the news of Mukul Sangma likely to join TMC, she said, “Neither I can confirm nor deny, but once again I reiterating that looking at the leadership of Mamta Banerjee if anyone want to join we welcome them and I feel in Meghalaya as well as in North eastern State the position of Congress is not good enough and Dr. Mukul Sangma is a senior and powerful politician if he comes to TMC I will be overwhelmed.”

Commenting on the present position of Congress, the former Mahila Congress President said, “Congress could not put up a fight against Northeast Democratic Alliance which is a BJP Non Congress front has not been able to ensure peace and stability in the Northeast, you have seen the Assam Mizoram Border there is a problem, the Assam Nagaland border there is a problem so clearly Northeast needs stability, strong leadership.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.