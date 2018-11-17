English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Not Enter Alliance With BJP In Chhattisgarh Even in Dreams: JCC Chief Ajit Jogi
On Thursday, when asked about a possible alliance with BJP after polls, Ajit Jogi had said 'you can never rule out anything in politics. Anything can happen.'
File photo of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Raipur: To put an end to speculations of teaming up with the BJP in case of a fractured mandate in Chhattisgarh, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief Ajit Jogi put up a dramatic show on Saturday.
Jogi, whose party has entered a pre-poll alliance with BSP chief Mayawati for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, appeared before the media with eight sacred books from different religions kept in front of him and took an oath that his party won’t team up with the saffron party.
“I can’t even dream of aligning with the BJP. I would neither extend support to anyone and nor seek anyone’s backing,” affirmed Jogi. Replying to queries, the Chhattisgarh’s first-ever chief minister said he would prefer going to gallows but won’t go with the BJP.
This is the second such dramatic instance in Chhattisgarh politics in recent times. A few days ago senior Congress leader RPN Singh had taken oath on farm loan waiver by keeping gangajal in his hands.
On Thursday, when asked about a possible alliance with BJP after polls, Jogi had said that “you can never rule out anything in politics. Anything can happen.” The speculations of an alliance had fueled further after BJP leader Rajnath Singh called Jogi his friend during the Bilaspur campaign and said that he should join the BJP.
Reacting to Home Minister Singh’s statement, the JCC chief said he would form the next government on his own and won’t require support from the Congress or BJP. He said that while he and Singh enjoy a strong family equation, he won’t forge an alliance on anyone’s insistence. “The JCC and BSP alliance is strong,” he added.
Jogi, whose party has entered a pre-poll alliance with BSP chief Mayawati for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, appeared before the media with eight sacred books from different religions kept in front of him and took an oath that his party won’t team up with the saffron party.
“I can’t even dream of aligning with the BJP. I would neither extend support to anyone and nor seek anyone’s backing,” affirmed Jogi. Replying to queries, the Chhattisgarh’s first-ever chief minister said he would prefer going to gallows but won’t go with the BJP.
This is the second such dramatic instance in Chhattisgarh politics in recent times. A few days ago senior Congress leader RPN Singh had taken oath on farm loan waiver by keeping gangajal in his hands.
On Thursday, when asked about a possible alliance with BJP after polls, Jogi had said that “you can never rule out anything in politics. Anything can happen.” The speculations of an alliance had fueled further after BJP leader Rajnath Singh called Jogi his friend during the Bilaspur campaign and said that he should join the BJP.
Reacting to Home Minister Singh’s statement, the JCC chief said he would form the next government on his own and won’t require support from the Congress or BJP. He said that while he and Singh enjoy a strong family equation, he won’t forge an alliance on anyone’s insistence. “The JCC and BSP alliance is strong,” he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
- Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...