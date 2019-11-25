'Will Not Get Lured by Anything': Amid Poaching Concerns, 162 MLAs Pledge Loyalty to Sena, NCP & Congress
I will not do anything that will benefit the BJP. I will not get involved into any anti-party activities, the MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress pledged.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs take a pledge during a gathering to display their strength, at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, on Monday. (PTI)
Mumbai: With banners of 'we are 162' and the Constitution, the legislators of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress pledged loyalty to the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, at Grand Hyatt here on Monday.
"I will be honest to my party; will not get lured by anything. I will not do anything that will benefit the BJP. I will not get involved into any anti-party activities," the MLAs were heard saying, including top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge.
This wasn't a "political fashion show" but certainly one unlike any other Maharashtra has seen. The luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai, host to many fashion shows, including the biggest one in the country, on Monday saw the "parade" of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs.
The event came a day before the Supreme Court passes an order on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present during the show of strength aimed at making a public statement that the three parties hold the real mandate to govern the state.
The Sena and Congress MLAs arrived at the hotel shortly before 7 pm by various buses arranged by their parties. NCP MLAs were shifted there earlier from another hotel. Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With PTI inputs)
