'Will Not Let Them Rest in Peace': Hinting at Pakistan, Rajnath Singh's Tough Talk on Terrorism

Rajnath Singh said that when he was Home minister, the Pulwama incident had taken place and no one in the country will be able to forget the sacrifice of the soldiers who died in the incident.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
'Will Not Let Them Rest in Peace': Hinting at Pakistan, Rajnath Singh's Tough Talk on Terrorism
File photo of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Kollam: A big incident carried out by terrorists from a neighbouring country on India's coastline cannot be ruled out but the government is committed to coastal and maritime security, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the 66th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi in Kollam at Kerala, Singh said India will not let anyone who bothered them "rest in peace" while referring to the air force strike in Balakot in response to the Pulwama attack.

"We cannot rule out that our neighbouring country's terrorist can carry out a big incident on our coastline which extends from Kutch to Kerala. As defence minister, I would like to assure that our country's maritime security is absolutely strong and solidified. We are completely committed to coastal and maritime security," he said.

Singh said that when he was Home minister, the Pulwama incident had taken place and no one in the country will be able to forget the sacrifice of the soldiers who died in the incident. "You know that after some days of Pulwama incident, our air force conducted airstrike at Balakot in Pakistan. We do not bother anyone, but if anyone bothers us, we will not let them rest in peace. "The country that does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers, it is not respected anywhere in the world," he said.

He also said asked not to forget that the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country also have their parents. "We should stand with them and honour the sacrifice made by the martyr of their family," he said.

