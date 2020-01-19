Will Not Remain a Mute Spectator and Will Ensure Citizenship Law is Upheld, Says Kerala Guv
Taking objection to the state government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) "without consulting" him, the governor has sought a report from the Chief Secretary.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the tussle with the Left front government over the CAA, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a "mute spectator" and would ensure the law of the land is upheld.
"The Constitution has to be upheld and this is not a personal fight," Khan, who arrived from Bengaluru, told reporters here on Sunday evening. "I will not sit like a mute spectator... will ensure that the rules and law are upheld", he added.
