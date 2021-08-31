'Will Not Take Any Responsibility Under Biplab’s Leadership': Sudip Roy Burman Tells BJP High Command Ahead of Tripura Cabinet Resuffle

Cabinet reshuffle will take place today in Tripura but will this reshuffle come with a twist for BJP? The question comes as Sudip Roy Burman left yesterday’s meeting halfway says BJP insiders.

Speaking to News18 Sudip Roy Burman said “ Yesterday it was my daughter’s tuition time and I had to go there, I waited till 6.30 and had to leave. One thing I want to say is I have told high command in no way will I take any responsibility under Biplab Dev, ”

According to Sudip Roy Burman, BJP offered him Ministry but he declined. Sudip Roy’s next move in politics is being carefully watched by all parties alike.

The party high command after hours of the meeting has selected Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, and Sushanta Chowdhury for the three vacant posts of the BJP, while one seat will remain vacant which was promised to alliance partner IPFT.

After 2018 this is the first reshuffle Tripura will witness. Will this solve BJP inside fight in Tripura, or will it be an ultimatum that has been planned by High Command that is yet to be revealed.

Sibal Bhowmick TMC leader from Tripura said “ We would not comment on his matter as this is a different party issue but Biplab Dev is running a dictatorship and no MLA is happy under him. Bhagaban Das who will take oath as SC Minister has a fake certificate, we will raise this issue, we welcome every member of BJP if they want to come they can .”

