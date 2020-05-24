Will Not Tolerate High-handedness of UP Govt, Says Congress' Jitin Prasada after Arrest of Ajay Kumar Lallu

Upset over the arrest of state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu and registration of cases against its leaders, the Congress has warned the UP government that this "high-handedness" will not be "tolerated".

Congress working committee member Jitin Prasada, talking to IANS, alleged that the government is misusing the lockdown as opposition parties can't assemble and agitate at the moment. But as and when the lockdown is lifted, the Congress and its workers will not leave any stone "unturned".

The Congress and the UP government are at loggerheads since the state government refused to allow buses provided by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on pretext of not providing the 'appropriate list'. The Congress has alleged that the government is insensitive towards the plight of the migrants who are walking towards their home.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was brought to Lucknow, late on Wednesday night from Agra, and produced before a magistrate. He was taken for medical examination at the Civil Hospital and then taken to a temporary jail.

He was arrested in a case of fraud and forgery, related to bungling in the list of buses submitted by the Congress to the Uttar Pradesh government for bringing migrant workers.

Lallu was arrested immediately after he was granted bail in another case by the court in Agra on Wednesday. He had been arrested in Agra on Tuesday for protesting against the government's refusal to allow movement of buses in the state.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Lucknow during his medical examination, Lallu said, "Such cases and jail sentences are a reward for a political worker. The government can heap cases on me and keep me in jail but they should provide immediate relief to migrant workers."