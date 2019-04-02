English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Will Not Treat Loan Default by Farmers as Criminal Offence’: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Manifesto Launch
Blaming demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for what he said was an economic mess, Gandhi said after releasing the Congress manifesto here for the Lok Sabha polls that his party was determined to set right the situation.
Rahul Gandhi speaks after releasing his party's election manifesto. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that farmers who are unable to return loans to banks will no more face criminal action, but only civil cases.
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wrecking the economy and said there was an “economic emergency” in the country.
Blaming demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for what he said was an economic mess, Gandhi said after releasing the Congress manifesto here for the Lok Sabha polls that his party was determined to set right the situation.
Among other things, Gandhi promised that a Congress government would allow entrepreneurs to start new ventures without permission for three years to give a boost to the economy.
The Congress leader also pledged to increase government spending on education and health.
“The BJP is spreading hatred... We want to unite the country,” he said, and accused the Prime Minister of lying on issues such as providing 2 crore jobs to youths.
Also read| ‘South India feels hostility from PM’: Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad as second seat
To repeated questions, Gandhi said the narrative for the Lok Sabha election had already been set -- and it was all about economic issues and misery.
Asked if the journalists were interacting with “a future Prime Minister”, he retorted: “Ask the people this question.”
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wrecking the economy and said there was an “economic emergency” in the country.
Blaming demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for what he said was an economic mess, Gandhi said after releasing the Congress manifesto here for the Lok Sabha polls that his party was determined to set right the situation.
Among other things, Gandhi promised that a Congress government would allow entrepreneurs to start new ventures without permission for three years to give a boost to the economy.
The Congress leader also pledged to increase government spending on education and health.
“The BJP is spreading hatred... We want to unite the country,” he said, and accused the Prime Minister of lying on issues such as providing 2 crore jobs to youths.
Also read| ‘South India feels hostility from PM’: Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad as second seat
To repeated questions, Gandhi said the narrative for the Lok Sabha election had already been set -- and it was all about economic issues and misery.
Asked if the journalists were interacting with “a future Prime Minister”, he retorted: “Ask the people this question.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us
- PUBG Teases New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results