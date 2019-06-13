'Will Only Speak the Truth': Priyanka Lashes Out at Congress Workers Over Election Drubbing

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on a visit to her mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Raebareli, made no bones about her disappointment with Congress workers, reprimanding them for not giving their best to ensure the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

A visibly upset Gandhi said since she was asked to make a speech, she would only speak the truth. “The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli.”

Gandhi, who was made the Congress’ eastern UP incharge, said she would find out the name of workers who did not work in favour of the party in the Lok Sabha elections. “You all know about those who worked religiously and I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the elections,” she said.

The Congress leader campaigned aggressively in favour of party leaders in UP but the party lost on all seats, except Raebareli. The biggest shocker for the Congress was losing the family bastion of Amethi — represented by party chief Rahul Gandhi — to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi attacked the BJP, accusing the ruling party of "crossing limits of dignity" to retain power and deliver a second successive term in office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I feel this is the greatest misfortune that limits of dignity are crossed to retain the power,” she said, also raising questions over the fairness of the electoral process.