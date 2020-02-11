Take the pledge to vote

Will Open Support for Shaheen Bagh Cost AAP's Manish Sisodia? Here's What Trends Show

Sisodia, in the interview, had also said it was not his government’s job to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters, and opening of the Kalindi Kunj road does not fall under his jurisdiction.

News18.com

February 11, 2020
New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had on January 23, two weeks prior to polling, extended support to the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. And in what is being conjectured to be a direct result of the same, he is currently trailing from Patparganj seat by more than 800 votes.

Speaking at a News18 event, Sisodia had said he stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh.

The deputy chief minister was the only leader to have openly supported the protest. AAP had by and large kept itself away from the issue and remained relatively silent on the massive protests in Shaheen Bagh, which emerged as the symbol of resistance against the CAA, or the violence against students at Jamia Millia Islamia in December and Jawaharlal Nehru University in the first week of January.

Sisodia, in the interview, had also said it was not his government’s job to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters, and opening of the Kalindi Kunj road does not fall under his jurisdiction.

The BJP was quick to make use of the statement in their favour as party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had orchestrated the protests at Shaheen Bagh, where he alleged slogans against the unity of India were raised.

The party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, too, had claimed that Congress and AAP were working together to spread lies about the BJP government at the Centre. He further asserted that the women and children protesting at Shaheen Bagh should be removed as Delhi wants smooth traffic.

BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, according to early trends, is currently leading in Patparganj.

