'Will Partake in Active Politics': Sasikala's War Cry as She Enters Chennai with Eye on AIADMK Reins

In a clear indication that VK Sasikala would not rest without a fight for the reins of the AIADMK, she said clearly that she will partake in politics, ruling out all speculation that she would be relegated to a quiet life away from politics.

VK Sasikala, now at large after serving a four-year term in a disproportionate assets case that convicted Jayalalithaa, is returning from Bengaluru, where was nursed after to health after contracting the Covid-19 disease.

​The Sasikala convoy ran into trouble as expected. Her car was stopped in Krishnagiri on the border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu police served her a notice for her display of the AIADMK flag on her car, a move that the AIADMK top order took exception to even at the time she exited confinement in Bengaluru.

Speaking into a microphone that blared her voice over a slew of cars and sea of supporters all around, Sasikala spoke clearly at a point off Krishnagiri: "I'm a slave to love, the Tamil language, the Tamil culture, and the Tamil people, but I will never submit to oppression. I will partake in active politics..."

Speaking about the moves of the AIADMK, she said: "The people will understand why the Jaya memorial was shut down by the government. The government's objection to my use of the flag reveals the fear of the current AIADMK dispensation."

VK Sasikala was still en-route to Chennai by Monday evening. As though to confirm the predictions of Sasikala, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar admitted at a press interaction that the party still had a few Ettappans among its ranks, referring to the legendary turncoat who revealed the whereabouts of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, a 18-century Tamil chieftain. It is clear that the AIADMK anticipates some defection from its ranks.

The forthcoming days would reveal the mettle of the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam duo currently helming the affairs of the AIADMK, particularly in keeping the flock together at a crucial time ahead of the state assembly elections.