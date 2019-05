Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Supriya Sule Well Ahead, Ashok Chavan Trails

Baramati has been the bastion Pawar family for years. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself had held the seat of Baramati for more than three terms and has also been union minister. His daughter Supriya trailing in the counting shows that NCP is losing its stronghold in Baramati. Sharad Pawar has also faced a lot of criticism after the candidature of his grandson Parth was declared from Maval. He is trailing while Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena is leading in Maval.Congress strongman Ashok Chavan who had retained Nanded seat in Modi wave is trailing in Nanded. Maharashtra is one of the most important states to look for in the results table. The sends 48 MPs to the parliament including six from the financial capital, Mumbai, of the country. The farmer distress and drought has been issues that has remained into picture since the inception of the state in 1960. Few of the key contests in the state include Urmila Matondakar -Gopal Shetty, Nitin Gadkari -Nana Patole, Milind Deora-Arvind Sawant. Apart from these there are many important seats to lookout for in these elections.In 2014 elections, BJP won 23 seats while their ally Shiv Sena won 18 seats out of total 48 seats. Seven seats were won by other parties. While the News18 IPSOS exit polls suggest that BJP-led NDA alliance will win 42-45 seats in this elections.The Raj Thackeray factor is expected to have played an important role in the changing voting arithmetic of this election. The MNS founder, Thackeray addressed many of the public rallies in the state criticizing Modi-Shah. His staunch criticism and unique style of presentation caught attention of National media, too.Here are the latest developments from the state--NCP gets one more lead. Sunil Tatkare is leading in in Raigad constituency. Congress loses single lead and remains on zero. NDA leading in the state on 43 seats.-Congress is trailing behind everywhere in the state, however it has gained a lead in Chandrapur now. Sursh Dhanorkar is leading Chandrapur. NDA still maintains the lead on 43 seats while NCP on 3.-Jai Siddheshwar Mahaswami leads in Solpaur with 84868, Sushilkumar Shinde on second spot while Prakash Ambedkar on third spot. Ambedkar trails in Akola, too.-Congress gains lead in one more seat. Suresh Taware leading in Bhiwandi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar is leading Ratnagiri Sindhudurg. AIMIM maintains lead in Aurangabad.-Two-time MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil is trailing in Shirur. NCP candidate, TV actor Amol Kolhe takes lead over him. Shiv Sena gains one more lead in Raigad constituency. NDA leads on 43 seats.-AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jalil leads in Aurangabad. BJP leading 23 seats while Shiv Sena on 19. KC Padvi of Congress leads in Nandurbar. Supriya Sule retains lead in Baramati.-Pawar family faces a backlash in both Baramati and Maval . Parth Pawar and Supriya Sule trailing while BJP leads in Baramati while Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena leads in Maval. Sushilkumar Shinde trailing in Solapur -Ashok Chavan who was one a few candidates who withheld in Modi wave in 2014 elections is trailing behind Prataprao Patil of BJP in Vidarbha’s Nanded constituency. NDA leads on 28 seats.-NDA gets a clear lead in Maharashtra over all the other parties. Shiv Sena is leading on 13 seats while BJP on 11 seats in the state. NCP leads three seats and Congress on just one. Shetti is still leading in Hatkanagale.-BJP leads on three seats while Shiv Sena on three seats. NCP is leading on two seats while Raju Shetti of Swabhmani Paksh is leading from Hatkanangale. Congress could not open their account yet in Maharahstra.-The BJP seems to be very confident about their victory in the state of Maharahstra. The party has already erected the stages and Pandals in Mumbai and Pune where celebrations are supposed to take place. The trend can be tracked once the first round is completed. Nitin Gadkari’s house is all set for the celebration with the decorations and pandals.-The bastion of Sharad Pawar, Baramati will be a key contest. Supriya Sule, a daughter of Pawar is contesting against Kanchan Kul pf BJP. This is expected to be a tough fight since the winning margin of Sule has dropped substantially in the last election from 45.9 to 6.5 per cent votes.-In Beed, the caste arithmetic is expected to play the important role. BJP has an advantage of social engineering by late veteran leader Gopinath Munde. His daughter is contesting for her second term. She is in contest with NCP candidate Bajrang Sonawane. Maratha and Banajara, both the communities which constitute around 15 per cent of the voters, hold a potential to sway the results.