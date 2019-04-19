English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Pay For it in 'Four Hours', Union Minister Threatens BJP's Critics
Manoj Sinha said that no criminal of Purvanchal is in a position to enter the boundary of Ghazipur and glower at BJP workers and if he dares to do it, 'his eyes will not remain safe.'
File image of Manoj Sinha. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghazipur (UP): Union minister Manoj Sinha has threatened that anyone who points a finger at BJP workers will find himself paying for it in just "four hours".
Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing 'Kisan Panchayat Sammelan' in Saidpur area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening.
"The BJP workers are all ready to crush corruption and the money earned through criminal activities. I can assure you that if any finger is pointed at a BJP worker, in four hours that finger will not be salamat (safe)," the 59-year-old sitting MP said.
"No criminal of Purvanchal is in a position to enter the boundary of Ghazipur and glower at BJP workers... If he dares to do it, his eyes will not remain safe," he said.
The Union Minister is pitted against Azfal Ansari, the brother of mafia-turned politician Mukhatar Ansari who has been fielded by BSP.
Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing 'Kisan Panchayat Sammelan' in Saidpur area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening.
"The BJP workers are all ready to crush corruption and the money earned through criminal activities. I can assure you that if any finger is pointed at a BJP worker, in four hours that finger will not be salamat (safe)," the 59-year-old sitting MP said.
"No criminal of Purvanchal is in a position to enter the boundary of Ghazipur and glower at BJP workers... If he dares to do it, his eyes will not remain safe," he said.
The Union Minister is pitted against Azfal Ansari, the brother of mafia-turned politician Mukhatar Ansari who has been fielded by BSP.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
- ICC World Cup 2019 | He Understands the Game From Ball 1 to 300: Kohli on Dhoni
- Old iPhones Don’t Die, They Get Recycled: Apple Focuses on Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results