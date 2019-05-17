English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Perform Like Lionel Messi Scoring a Goal': Sitaram Yechury Predicts Surprising Results for Left
The CPI(M) general secretary refuted claims of helping the BJP get a foothold in West Bengal.
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury refuted claims of helping the BJP get a foothold in Bengal and asserted that the Left will come out with "surprising results" in the Lok Sabha polls.
He said it was the Trinamool Congress THAT facilitated the BJP-RSS to gain ground in the state. "It is a blatant lie that CPI(M) workers are helping the BJP. It is a canard spread by the saffron party and the TMC. They are trying to create a narrative that in Bengal, the fight is between the BJP and the Trinamool. This is absolutely wrong," he said.
"I can assure you that the Left will come out with surprising results. Our performance will be like (football legend) Lionel Messi scoring a goal dribbling past his opponents," Yechury said in an interview to a Bengali news channel on Thursday.
The senior CPI(M) leader's comments come in the backdrop of allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Left was working towards transfer of its vote share to the BJP in the fight against the TMC. The Left Front would get the support of the young generation in the polls, he said.
"The TMC had forged an alliance with the BJP in 1998. In Bengal, after coming to power, the TMC ensured that secular forces are cornered in order to make space for the BJP," Yechury said.
He also said that if the people are allowed to vote freely and fairly, they would cast their ballots in favour of the Left.
He said it was the Trinamool Congress THAT facilitated the BJP-RSS to gain ground in the state. "It is a blatant lie that CPI(M) workers are helping the BJP. It is a canard spread by the saffron party and the TMC. They are trying to create a narrative that in Bengal, the fight is between the BJP and the Trinamool. This is absolutely wrong," he said.
"I can assure you that the Left will come out with surprising results. Our performance will be like (football legend) Lionel Messi scoring a goal dribbling past his opponents," Yechury said in an interview to a Bengali news channel on Thursday.
The senior CPI(M) leader's comments come in the backdrop of allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Left was working towards transfer of its vote share to the BJP in the fight against the TMC. The Left Front would get the support of the young generation in the polls, he said.
"The TMC had forged an alliance with the BJP in 1998. In Bengal, after coming to power, the TMC ensured that secular forces are cornered in order to make space for the BJP," Yechury said.
He also said that if the people are allowed to vote freely and fairly, they would cast their ballots in favour of the Left.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results