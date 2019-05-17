Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Will Perform Like Lionel Messi Scoring a Goal': Sitaram Yechury Predicts Surprising Results for Left

The CPI(M) general secretary refuted claims of helping the BJP get a foothold in West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI Photo)
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury refuted claims of helping the BJP get a foothold in Bengal and asserted that the Left will come out with "surprising results" in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said it was the Trinamool Congress THAT facilitated the BJP-RSS to gain ground in the state. "It is a blatant lie that CPI(M) workers are helping the BJP. It is a canard spread by the saffron party and the TMC. They are trying to create a narrative that in Bengal, the fight is between the BJP and the Trinamool. This is absolutely wrong," he said.

"I can assure you that the Left will come out with surprising results. Our performance will be like (football legend) Lionel Messi scoring a goal dribbling past his opponents," Yechury said in an interview to a Bengali news channel on Thursday.

The senior CPI(M) leader's comments come in the backdrop of allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Left was working towards transfer of its vote share to the BJP in the fight against the TMC. The Left Front would get the support of the young generation in the polls, he said.

"The TMC had forged an alliance with the BJP in 1998. In Bengal, after coming to power, the TMC ensured that secular forces are cornered in order to make space for the BJP," Yechury said.

He also said that if the people are allowed to vote freely and fairly, they would cast their ballots in favour of the Left.

 
 

