'Will PM Ever Participate in Debate in Parliament': Chidambaram's Dig at Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at him, saying the question is will the prime minister ever participate in a debate in Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference virtually, Modi asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one’s duties. He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

Taking a dig at Modi, Chidambaram tweeted, “Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for ‘quality debates’ in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is ‘Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?"

The Congress has been alleging that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament, a charge denied by the government which has stated that the Opposition has been disrupting the Houses and stalling legislative work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.