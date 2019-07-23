Will Probe Fresh Disclosures in Vyapam Scam, Says Madhya Pradesh Law Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma said on Tuesday that fresh disclosures, if any, in the Vyapam scam would be investigated.

He was replying to a query on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's July 21 letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath demanding accused students be made government approvers so that the main perpetrators in the Vyapam scam can be nailed.

The scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. “We will investigate any disclosure that comes forth in the Vyapam," Sharma said.

Several Congress leaders in the state have demanded a detailed probe into the scam that took place during the tenure of the previous BJP government. “Yes we want untouched areas in the scam to be investigated thoroughly," said Minister for Urban Administration and Development Jaivardan Singh.

The government has also constituted a cabinet committee to review the functioning of Vyapam and its options. The committee will submit its report within a month.

Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Tulsiram Silavat, Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh, Law Minister PC Sharma and Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot have been made members of the committee, a statement issued by the government said.

The principal secretary of technical education, skill development and employment will be the convenor of the committee that will consider the board’s ongoing work-system, probable alternatives for execution of the works undertaken by the board and any other topic related to its functioning.

In the manifesto released ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress had announced closing down of the board that had been embroiled in massive anomalies since 2013.

In another development, a special CBI court in Indore has rejected the closure report filed by the CBI over the mysterious death of medico Namrata Damore. Her body was found on railway tracks close to Ujjain on Jan 7, 2012. Calling it a case of suicide, the CBI had filed closure report in the case on Dec 30, 2017.

“I am happy that court had rejected the closure report of my daughter’s death,” said Namrata’s father Mehtab Singh and sought a reinvestigation into all suspicious deaths related to Vyapam where closure report has been filed.

