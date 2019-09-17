Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Will Probe Scams Committed in Name of Religion and Narmada, Says Kamal Nath

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress had said it would probe into illegal mining in the Narmada riverbed and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s claim of planting 1 crore saplings in a single day.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will Probe Scams Committed in Name of Religion and Narmada, Says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh at the Sant Samagam event in Bhopal on Tuesday. (News18)
Loading...

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday promised to launch an investigation into scams in the name of religion and the Narmada river that allegedly took place during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.

Ahead of the Assembly elections last year, the Congress had said that if voted power, it would probe into illegal mining in the Narmada riverbed and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s claim of planting 1 crore saplings in a single day.

Addressing a gathering seers, 'Sant Samagam', in Bhopal, Nath further said that some people claimed to have exclusive rights on religious people during elections and feel uncomfortable when others talk about them. “They felt the same pain when I had built a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara (Nath’s constituency). These people feel pained when we go to temples and meet sadhus,” he said.

He also promised to look into a proposal of offering land for religious purposes and said if land can be allotted for industries, the same can be done for seers as well. Further, he said, “In the last eight months since coming to power, we have showed our policies and intent. We don't believe in publicity as I think that it's a government’s duty to serve the public.” Underlining the importance of Sanatan Dharma, Nath said the country's identity lay in its spirituality.

Led by Computer Baba, chairman of the Nadi Nyas, the event in Bhopal was attended by about 1,000 sadhus, including several religious heads from various parts of the country.

Public Relations Minister PC Sharma also addressed the gathering and talked about the various measures that have been adopted for the community, including tripling of honorarium of temple priests in the state. “The previous government could not do this during its 15 years of rule,” Sharma added.

It was at the same event that senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh brought allegations of rape against saffron-clad men. Singh said these days, people adorning ‘bhagwa’ (saffron)-coloured attire were raping women, even inside temples.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram