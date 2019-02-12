English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Push Country Back by 50 Years: Fadnavis Says ‘Historic Blunder’ if BJP Loses LS Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP had implemented several welfare schemes and claimed the party could "easily" win over 300 Lok Sabha seats on the back of these.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Fadnavis . (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BJP's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be a "historic blunder" and would pave the way for a "non-decisive" government that would push the country back by 50 years, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at a party function organised here. "It will be a historic blunder to defeat BJP in the 2019 general election. The 2019 election is not for BJP but it is important for Bharat," Fadnavis claimed.
"If the BJP loses, a non-decisive government of 2009-14 (when Congress-led UPA was in power) will be repeated and India will go back by 50 years at least," he claimed, asking the gathering if they wanted such a scenario.
Hitting out the opposition parties' poll chant "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)", he said those who had done wrong were afraid of the "chowkidar".
Chowkidar is a term often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe himself and his style of governance. However, the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi have
routinely taken a dig at the "chowkidar" tag over the Rafale fight jet purchase issue with the chant "chowkidar chor hai".
"Those who have done something wrong are afraid of the chowkidar," the Maharashtra CM said.
Speaking on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, and discontent over the two exercises as alleged by opposition parties, Fadnavis said, "People may have faced some trouble due to demonetisation and earlier glitches in GST implementation. But these five years of the Modi government were about practice. To run faster, you first need good practice."
He said the BJP had implemented several welfare schemes and claimed the party could "easily" win over 300 Lok Sabha seats on the back of these.
Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said the former's party had never won Lok Sabha seats in "double digits" but the former Union
agriculture minister continued to harbour dreams of becoming the country's prime minister, as if it was game of musical chairs.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He was speaking at a party function organised here. "It will be a historic blunder to defeat BJP in the 2019 general election. The 2019 election is not for BJP but it is important for Bharat," Fadnavis claimed.
"If the BJP loses, a non-decisive government of 2009-14 (when Congress-led UPA was in power) will be repeated and India will go back by 50 years at least," he claimed, asking the gathering if they wanted such a scenario.
Hitting out the opposition parties' poll chant "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)", he said those who had done wrong were afraid of the "chowkidar".
Chowkidar is a term often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe himself and his style of governance. However, the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi have
routinely taken a dig at the "chowkidar" tag over the Rafale fight jet purchase issue with the chant "chowkidar chor hai".
"Those who have done something wrong are afraid of the chowkidar," the Maharashtra CM said.
Speaking on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, and discontent over the two exercises as alleged by opposition parties, Fadnavis said, "People may have faced some trouble due to demonetisation and earlier glitches in GST implementation. But these five years of the Modi government were about practice. To run faster, you first need good practice."
He said the BJP had implemented several welfare schemes and claimed the party could "easily" win over 300 Lok Sabha seats on the back of these.
Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said the former's party had never won Lok Sabha seats in "double digits" but the former Union
agriculture minister continued to harbour dreams of becoming the country's prime minister, as if it was game of musical chairs.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results