»
1-min read

Will Rahul Gandhi Sack ‘Guru’ Sam Pitroda for Rubbishing 1984 Genocide of Sikhs: Arun Jaitley

Congress' Sam Pitroda had kicked up a storm when asked about the 1984 riots in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, saying “hua toh hua”.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, saying it was reflective of a "lack of remorse". The finance minister also dared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to sack “his guru” for the statement.

Pitroda had kicked up a storm when asked about the 1984 riots in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, saying “hua toh hua”. As the BJP latched onto his statement in the middle of a slugfest over Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy, Pitroda sought to clarify his comment.

“Truth is being distorted, lies are being amplified through social media and targeted People are systematically being intimidated. However, truth will always prevail and lies will be exposed. It is just a matter of time. Have patience,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley slammed the grand old party and said that it is a matter of disgrace that the Congress has “no remorse” over the 1984 massacre. “Will the Congress President oust his 'Guru', who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984?” he wrote.

BJP chief Amit Shah too lambasted Pitroda on Twitter. “Agony of the entire Sikh community. Suffering of all those Sikh families killed by Congress leaders in 1984. Attack on Delhi’s secular ethos. All summed up in these three words by Sam Pitroda - Hua To Hua. India will never forgive #MurdererCongress for its sins.”

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pitroda's comments were "shocking" and nobody could have expected it.

“Genocide was a gruesome thing that happened to India. At that time, (then prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi justified it by saying that when big tree fails, earth tremors," Javadekar said. "The science says exactly the opposite that when earth tremors, big tree falls. This is what science is."

The BJP leader accused the Congress of toying with public sentiments. "Pitroda was Rajiv's colleague and Rahul's guru. If the guru is like this, how will the 'chela' (disciple) be? This is what is Congress doing... completely insensitive of public feelings."

"They must apologise. We demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise, not only to Sikhs but to the entire country as it is an offence unacceptable to the country," Javadekar added.
Loading...
