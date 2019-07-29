'Will Refrain From Vengeance Politics': Yediyurappa Remains Triumphant in Floor Test in Karnataka Assembly
With the numbers game favouring the BJP government, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa that the House expresses confidence in his three-day old Ministry.
BS Yediyurappa addresses the Karnataka Assembly during the floor test on Monday. (Image : ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday proved his majority in the Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.
With the numbers game favouring the BJP government, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa that the House expresses confidence in his three-day old Ministry.
As the Opposition did not press for division, the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar declared that the motion had been passed by a voice vote.
The BJP was expected to have a smooth sail with the trust vote, as the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by the Speaker on Sunday had reduced the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly to 208.
The magic figure for simple majority was 105, equivalent to the strength of the BJP, which also commanded the support of an Independent.
The Congress has 66 members, JDS 34, the Speaker one (who has a casting vote in case of a tie) and one expelled BSP member who was thrown out of the party for violating its directive to vote for the H D Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote on July 23.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohit Abrol Accuses Ex-girlfriend Mansi Srivastava of Cheating, Says 'You Will Get What You Deserve'
- Sunny Deol Rescues Woman Trapped in Kuwait, Dharmendra Posts Morale-boosting Message
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat