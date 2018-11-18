English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Remove Your Hand from Cycle Handle': Akhilesh Yadav's Veiled Warning to Congress
Without directly taking parties' name, the Samajwadi Party chief used their symbols (Congress's hand and SP's cycle) to hint at the growing rift between the two.
File photo of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav campaigning in UP. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The delay by Congress in deciding on an alliance seems to have miffed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who launched a scathing attack on the party at an election rally in Chhattisgarh. He accused the grand old party of scuttling Samajwadi Party's prospects in poll-bound state.
Hinting that SP might not enter into a tie-up with Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, "...Humne bhi tay kar liya hai ... ki cycle ko rokoge to aapka haath handle se hata diya jayega ... Control aur kisi ke saath ho jaayega (..We have decided we'll remove your hand from the handle if you try to stop the cycle and the control will be with someone else)."
Without directly taking parties' name, the Samajwadi Party chief used their symbols (Congress's hand and SP's cycle) to hint at the growing rift between the two. Yadav's statement came during a rally in Durg, while campaigning for SP and its alliance partner Gondwana Gantantra Party.
The former CM had earlier also slammed the Congress for wasting time in "calculations" in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "When the alliance did not happen, we went with GGP... It's hard to understand what the Congress is calculating and trying to do, but one thing becomes obvious... they want to stop SP from surging ahead," he had said.
Yadav said that there was no difference in policies of BJP and Congress. His 'anti-Congress' statements come barely 20 months after the two parties entered into an alliance for UP assembly elections when 'UP ke ladke' did rounds in the state. The SP leadership had then said that the 'cycle' would run even faster with the 'hand' to help in ride but the alliance failed as BJP swept the polls.
Hinting that SP might not enter into a tie-up with Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, "...Humne bhi tay kar liya hai ... ki cycle ko rokoge to aapka haath handle se hata diya jayega ... Control aur kisi ke saath ho jaayega (..We have decided we'll remove your hand from the handle if you try to stop the cycle and the control will be with someone else)."
Without directly taking parties' name, the Samajwadi Party chief used their symbols (Congress's hand and SP's cycle) to hint at the growing rift between the two. Yadav's statement came during a rally in Durg, while campaigning for SP and its alliance partner Gondwana Gantantra Party.
The former CM had earlier also slammed the Congress for wasting time in "calculations" in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "When the alliance did not happen, we went with GGP... It's hard to understand what the Congress is calculating and trying to do, but one thing becomes obvious... they want to stop SP from surging ahead," he had said.
Yadav said that there was no difference in policies of BJP and Congress. His 'anti-Congress' statements come barely 20 months after the two parties entered into an alliance for UP assembly elections when 'UP ke ladke' did rounds in the state. The SP leadership had then said that the 'cycle' would run even faster with the 'hand' to help in ride but the alliance failed as BJP swept the polls.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...