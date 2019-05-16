English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Reopen RSS Pracharak's Murder Case If Necessary, Says MP Minister
Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. Pragya SIngh Thakur was acquitted in the case by a court on February 1, 2017 due to lack of concrete evidence against them.
File photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur who was acquitted in the murder due to lack of concrete evidence.
Indore: Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Thursday said that if necessary, the state government would reopen former RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case, in which BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was acquitted by the court.
Thakur, along with seven others, were acquitted by a court in Dewas on February 1, 2017, in the murder case due to lack of concrete evidence against them.
Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits.
When asked whether the decision of the lower court to acquit Pragya and others in the Sunil Joshi murder case will be challenged in the high court, Sharma said, "The matter has not been brought to my notice yet. I will look into it on Friday or the day after when I reach Bhopal."
"After studying it, if necessary, we will definitely reopen the case and also appeal against the (lower court) judgement," he said.
Sharma also condemned Thakur's controversial statement made earlier in the day, in which she called that Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a "patriot".
"The murder of Mahatma Gandhi by Godse is the first incident of terror in independent India. Since Pragya is associated with terrorism, she is approving it," Sharma said.
"She had also made a controversial statement about ATS chief Hemant Karkare, saying he had died in the Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him," the minister added.
"I understand that the BJP, as per its well thought-out plan, makes people like Pragya give such statements to enrage the people for getting political benefits," he added.
