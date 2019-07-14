Will Review Centre's 'Serious' Attempt to 'Impose Hindi': DMK Appoints 9-Member Team for Draft NEP
The nine-member team, including former higher education minister K Ponmudi and former school education minister Thangam Thennarasu, have been asked to submit a report within 10 days.
File photo of MK Stalin.
Chennai: The DMK Sunday appointed a team to review the Draft National Education Policy, saying the decision was necessitated by BJP-led central government's "serious" attempts to somehow "impose" Hindi language.
The Leader of Opposition in the assembly M K Stalin said allocation of funds in the Union Budget to support appointment of Hindi teachers in non-Hindi speaking States was in "contradiction" to removal of compulsory Hindi clauses in revised draft education policy issued last month.
"DMK is willing to seek opinions from experts in education on the draft National Education Policy, which is posing a threat to classical language Tamil," Stalin said in a statement here.
The nine-member team, including former higher education minister K Ponmudi and former school education minister Thangam Thennarasu, have been asked to submit a report within 10 days. The report would be submitted to Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development, he noted.
Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was "serious" in somehow imposing Hindi language, the DMK chief said, "The recent budget allocation to support appointment of Hindi teachers in non-Hindi speaking states is in contradiction to the revised draft education policy."
Early last month, the Centre dropped the contentious provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states and issued a revised draft education policy amid outrage over its earlier suggestion.
The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged it was tantamount to thrusting Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar Prepares for Mission Mangal, Netflix Drops Big Hints From Sacred Games 2
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar
- This Modified Hyundai Creta Named 'Archer' Grabs Eyes and Costs Less
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How To Get The Deal