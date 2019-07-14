Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Will Review Centre's 'Serious' Attempt to 'Impose Hindi': DMK Appoints 9-Member Team for Draft NEP

The nine-member team, including former higher education minister K Ponmudi and former school education minister Thangam Thennarasu, have been asked to submit a report within 10 days.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will Review Centre's 'Serious' Attempt to 'Impose Hindi': DMK Appoints 9-Member Team for Draft NEP
File photo of MK Stalin.
Loading...

Chennai: The DMK Sunday appointed a team to review the Draft National Education Policy, saying the decision was necessitated by BJP-led central government's "serious" attempts to somehow "impose" Hindi language.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly M K Stalin said allocation of funds in the Union Budget to support appointment of Hindi teachers in non-Hindi speaking States was in "contradiction" to removal of compulsory Hindi clauses in revised draft education policy issued last month.

"DMK is willing to seek opinions from experts in education on the draft National Education Policy, which is posing a threat to classical language Tamil," Stalin said in a statement here.

The nine-member team, including former higher education minister K Ponmudi and former school education minister Thangam Thennarasu, have been asked to submit a report within 10 days. The report would be submitted to Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development, he noted.

Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was "serious" in somehow imposing Hindi language, the DMK chief said, "The recent budget allocation to support appointment of Hindi teachers in non-Hindi speaking states is in contradiction to the revised draft education policy."

Early last month, the Centre dropped the contentious provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states and issued a revised draft education policy amid outrage over its earlier suggestion.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged it was tantamount to thrusting Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram