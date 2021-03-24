Will Review Sasikala's Re-entry to AIADMK If She Accepts Current Party Structure: Panneerselvam

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would consider the return of former leader VK Sasikala into the party fold if she commits to working under the present organisational structure, said its deputy coordinator O Panneerselvam. He made the statement while speaking to a regional news channel where he was discussing the ruling AIADMK’s prospects for the forthcoming Assembly election.

“The Chief Minister (E Palaniswami) has strictly closed the door on Sasikala’s re-entry. But, in my opinion, considering the fact that she has completed a four-year prison term, the issue of her return can be taken up if she accepts the democratic functioning of the party as it is now — not under one person or one family.”

Paneerselvam was referring to the circumstances that made him rebel against Sasikala’s dominance in the party in February 2017 months after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. When asked to step down as chief minister, Paneerselvam had led a rebellion against Sasikala on grounds that the party should not go into the hands of one family as Sasikala and her relatives business interests across the southern state.

Paneerselvam’s rebellion and Sasikala’s incarceration in the disproportionate assets case has led to the emergence of Edappadi Palaniswami as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

In her letter renouncing public life, Sasikala had said she was going to “stay away” from politics, but did not specify if she was leaving the space forever.

In the interview, Panneerselvam said he had no personal grievances or complaints against Sasikala, who had been an aide of the late chief minister for decades. When asked about his seeking a probe into the circumstances of Jayalalithaa’s death, Panneerselvam said it was only to clear Sasikala’s tainted name in the matter.

The main opposition party in the state, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), finds Panneerselvam’s olive branch to Sasikala as an attempt to undermine Palaniswami’s numero uno position within the party. DMK spokesperson Manu Sundaram said, “Though we do not comment on internal affairs of another party, there seems to be a growing divide between Palaniswami and Paneerselvam. In fact, Paneerselvam has not even publicly endorsed the candidature of Palaniswami in his election campaign. So, the Sasikala issue must also be viewed in this context."

Panneerselvam’s conciliatory stance towards Sasikala is being seen as strengthening the notion that the AIADMK will see the return of Sasikala after elections scheduled to be held on April 6.