Will 'Right to Health' Feature in Congress' Vision? Party's Manifesto to Be Out Tomorrow
The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.
The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters here.
Gandhi has said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view, while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.
The Congress document is the result of extensive nationwide consultations and it will be a very "powerful" document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation, Gandhi said.
The Congress had initiated a consultation process across the country and many of its top leaders had interacted with a host of people from different sections to seek their views on their aspirations from the party.
The party's manifesto committee was headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
