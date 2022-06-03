Will Safeguard Interest of All Investors, Says Yogi Adityanath at Ground-breaking Ceremony of 3rd UP Investors Summit

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of investors coming to the state at the ground-breaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.

“Not only will the interest of the investors be safeguarded in the state, but they will also get all kinds of protection,” assured the CM.

At the ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textile.

Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and other leading industrialists are attending the mega summit organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Congratulating PM Modi on completing eight years in power, Adityanath said: “The country has achieved new heights in every sphere of life in these eight years, which also coincides with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

The first Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit was held on July 29, 2018, and the second one took place on July 28 the next year. During the first summit, the foundation stone of 81 projects worth over Rs 61,500 crore was laid. During the second one, the foundation stone of 290 projects with investments of over Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

“The ground-breaking ceremony of third Uttar Pradesh investors’ summit is being accomplished in the august presence of the Prime Minister. This includes new projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore. Through these, 5.20 lakh indirect employment opportunities will be created,” the CM said.

“Today, under the PM’s guidance, Uttar Pradesh has moved from being the country’s sixth economy to the second. Uttar Pradesh today is at the second place in the Ease of Doing Business. Uttar Pradesh has gained a remarkable jump of seven places in the Leeds 2021 report. Not only this, Uttar Pradesh has also succeeded in increasing its exports to Rs 1.56 lakh crore annually by implementing schemes like One District, One Product while promoting traditional industry.”

Referring to the efforts of the state government, Yogi Adityanath said: “Uttar Pradesh had implemented industrial investment and employment promotion policy in the year 2017. Along with this, work was done to take forward 20 investment friendly sectoral policies in the state on the lines of entrepreneurship, innovation and Make in India…”

“Through various self-reliance schemes of the central government, 60 lakh youth have been connected with traditional enterprise and 5 lakh youth have been given government jobs. This is the reason that the unemployment rate of the state has come down from 18% to 2.9% in the last five years,” the CM added.

He said that in the field of connectivity, Uttar Pradesh could well boast of having five expressways. “Apart from this, three international airports are functional in UP. After the construction of Jewar Airport and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport Ayodhya, this state will be the only state with five international airports. Also, the national waterway is being operated from Varanasi to Haldia under National Waterways.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.