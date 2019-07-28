Take the pledge to vote

'Will Send Strong Signal to Those Who Fall for BJP’s Trap': Siddaramaiah Gives Thumbs-up to K'taka Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Suday disqualified all 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs from the legislature till the term of the current Assembly expires.

July 28, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
'Will Send Strong Signal to Those Who Fall for BJP’s Trap': Siddaramaiah Gives Thumbs-up to K'taka Speaker
File photo of Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday welcomed speaker’s decision to disqualify 14 rebels legislators and said it will send strong signals to the public representatives who ‘might fall for BJP's trap.’

"I welcome the decision of the speaker to disqualify 14 legislators. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for BJP's trap," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified all 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs from the legislature till the term of the current Assembly expires.

The 17 lawmakers, who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy government in a dramatic development last week, cannot contest in the by-election during the current term.

Meanwhile, Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath who was disqualified by the speaker said he will challenge the decision in the supreme court on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly on Monday expressed confidence about proving the majority."On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa will also table the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government without any changes.

