'Will Serve Punjab...': Harbhajan Singh Mulls Over Innings as Politician, But Says 'No Decision Yet'

After he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh set tongues wagging when he said he was not averse to joining politics but had not made a final decision yet. He further said he wanted to serve Punjab, but did not know if it would be through politics or “something else".

Harbhajan said, “I know politicians from every party. I’ll make an announcement beforehand if I’ll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet."

I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet:India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday pic.twitter.com/TTOd5lSRNW— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

His statement comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections early next year. Recently, before announcing his retirement, he had set the rumour mill spinning after he posed for a picture with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who captioned the pic, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star". (sic)

Sidhu is also Harbhajan’s former India teammate. Fondly known as ‘Bhajji’ or ‘Turbanator’ by fans, the former cricketer also said he would not want his association with the game to end completely. He added that he “frankly" did not know what was in store for him, when asked about his decision to join politics.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t know what’s in store for me. I just want couple of days to figure out in which direction I would like to move. Yes, I want to give back to society," Harbhajan said about his future plans, adding, “if I join politics, how and in what form, I need to figure those things out as main aim is to help people if I at all take the plunge."

There is no confirmation of whether he will be able to contest the upcoming elections even if he joins a political party. “As far as cricket is concerned, I will remain associated with the game. I am open to coaching, mentoring IPL sides, may be play a bit of veteran’s cricket," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan’s hints of joining politics become more significant with months to go for assembly polls. The star cricketer met Sidhu over a possibility of joining the Congress. Political experts have speculated that the cricketer might join the grand old party before the polls.

Harbhajan’s meeting with Sidhu came days after he denied joining the BJP on December 11. Harbhajan had then called it “fake news". The buzz around the cricketer’s political career has been circulating since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.