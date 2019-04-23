Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Shake Hands with Rahul in Parliament, Says His Wayanad Opponent

Suneer admitted that it was a sort of bolt from the blue, when he heard that Gandhi would be his opponent.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
Will Shake Hands with Rahul in Parliament, Says His Wayanad Opponent
File photo of PP Suneer.
Wayanad: CPI candidate PP Suneer, who was the principal opponent of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, on Tuesday said he was confident that he will shake hands with Gandhi in the Parliament.

Speaking to IANS after polling ended in Wayanad, Suneer said: "I am going to win and Gandhi will also win from Amethi and for the first time, I will be shaking hands with him in the Parliament, as I am yet to meet him personally."

"The highlight of my campaign was that unlike my two other opponents, I personally went calling on my electorate. Gandhi never was here on ground zero canvassing votes as he came, travelled in high security and went, while the other candidate (BDJS chief Tushar Vellapally who was the NDA candidate) was here very late," he said.

Suneer admitted that it was a sort of bolt from the blue, when he heard that Gandhi would be his opponent. "Honestly, I never ever expected it," he said.

Tushar's father Vellapally Natesan, the General Secretary of SNDP Yogam (the socio- cultural body of the Hindu Ezhava community), said that he was also confident that Gandhi will win hands down in Wayanad due to the huge minority consolidation.

According to the latest figures, the turnout at Wayanad has crossed 79 per cent, up from 73.23 per cent in 2014 and could even touch 80 per cent.
