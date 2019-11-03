Take the pledge to vote

Will Shiv Sena Join Hands With NCP? For the 'First Time' Since Maharashtra Polls, Ajit Pawar Receives a Message

There is an impasse in the state over government formation, with no party or alliance having come forward as yet to stake claim.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Will Shiv Sena Join Hands With NCP? For the 'First Time' Since Maharashtra Polls, Ajit Pawar Receives a Message
Combination photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

New Delhi: As deadlock between BJP and Shiv Sena continues over power sharing, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that for the first time since poll results, he received a message from Sanjay Raut, triggering speculations if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would join hands with NCP.

"I received a message from Sanjay Raut a while ago, I was in a meeting so couldn't respond. This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me, I don't know why he has messaged me. I will call him in a while," Pawar told reporters.

There is an impasse in the state over government formation, with no party or alliance having come forward as yet to stake claim.

The BJP won 105 seats in the polls followed by ally Shiv Sena's 56 seats, NCP's 54 and Congress 's 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who contested the election together, however, have been bickering over the chief minister's post.

There was also speculation that the Shiv Sena may join hands with the NCP and form government with outside support from the Congress. Some state Congress leaders have said the party should back the Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

