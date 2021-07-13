Will Shivpal Yadav Vacate Jaswantnagar Assembly Seat for Son Aditya in 2022 Polls? Posters Spark Buzz in UP

The chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) Shivpal Yadav, who is also a sitting MLA of Samajwadi Party from Jaswantnagar assembly seat, may vacate his traditional Jaswantnagar seat for son Aditya Yadav in the 2022 UP state assembly polls.

Messages going viral on social media platforms indicate that Shivpal, the younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, may contest from Gunnaur assembly seat.

In a poster shared widely on social media, Shivpal Yadav is seen seeking blessings from the people of Gunnaur. The poster reads: “Dear residents, you are well aware that we have a family relationship with Gunnaur. In the 2004 assembly by-election, Netaji was given a chance to lead. In view of the people’s aspirations of the people of Gunnaur assembly, we have decided to contest the assembly elections from Gunnaur in 2022. I hope that you will keep our respect.”

However, there is no official confirmation about the claims made in the poster from Shivpal Yadav or his son Aditya.

Since 1996, Shivpal Singh Yadav has been winning elections from Jaswantnagar seat of Etawah district, which is considered the traditional seat of the Yadav family. The Gunnaur Vidhan Sabha, which is a Yadav-dominated assembly seat, is currently with BJP MLA Ajit Kumar Raju. In 2007, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from Gunnaur assembly seat and registered a win with 54,696 votes.

On the other hand, Shivpal Singh Yadav also announced his representatives on the four block heads of the Jaswantnagar assembly on Monday. Former block head Anuj Yadav has been made his representative from Jaswantnagar block, while his closest district panchayat member Dr Arvind Yadav has been made representative from Saifai block. Similarly, he has made his brother-in-law Dr Anjat Singh as his representative from Basrehar block while his close aide Dhruv Kumar Yadav has been made his representative from Takha.

A letter in this regard was written to CDO Etawah on Monday by Shivpal Yadav. It was only after the letter of appointing representatives that rumours about Aditya Yadav contesting from Jaswantnagar and Shivpal Singh Yadav contesting from Gunnaur had gained momentum.

Shivpal Yadav’s son Aditya has been quite active in Jaswantnagar for the last few months and has been busy taking meetings of his partymen. Aditya has also been quite active in the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has already announced he will leave the Jaswantnagar seat for ‘chacha’ (uncle) Shivpal. Akhilesh had also given indications that his party might leave some more seats for Shivpal’s party PSPL depending upon the candidate. The SP chief had also stated that there will be an alliance with smaller parties, including PSPL, but there won’t be any merger ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

