Will Sonia Gandhi Step Down as Congress Chief? Party Leaders React as Rumours Do the Round Ahead of CWC Meet

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is reportedly all set to step down from the party's top post on Monday after some Congress leaders, including ex-ministers, wrote to her demanding "changes to the leadership".

The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated.

A report India Today stated that senior Gandhi has sent a formal reply in which she has said that her stint as interim president for one year is complete and she would like to step down from the party president's post and that the party should choose a new president.

However, when News18 contacted Congress to confirm the development, senior leader Randeep Surjewala denied that Sonia Gandhi had offered resign.

Sanjay Nirupam, on the other hand, questioned why should Sonia even resign when Rahul Gandhi had already stepped down taking responsibility of 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle. He asked haven't other CWC leaders resigned. Should an answer be sought from them too, he asked.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.