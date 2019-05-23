English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will SP, BSP be Able to Stop Narendra Modi Juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh, Exit Polls Split on Final Verdict
The question here was always about not “whether” the BJP would lose seats, but “how many”, considering the landslide win last time and the stiff challenge posed by the coming together of erstwhile rivals, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
BSP supremo Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In Uttar Pradesh, which is said to hold the key to power in New Delhi, is hosting some of the most exciting poll contests like Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting, Mainpuri from where SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is fighting his last election, Amethi from where BJP leader Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.The question here was always about not “whether” the BJP would lose seats, but “how many”, considering the landslide win last time and the stiff challenge posed by the coming together of erstwhile rivals, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, after the successive drubbings of 2014 and 2017.
For most political pundits and psephologists, the electoral outcome was predicated on the strong caste foundations of the gathbandhan, which counted on the solidarity of the Backward and Dalit castes - that is the OBCs and SCs - along with the undisputed support from the strong Muslim population.
But it was always conditioned on how well the two parties are able to transfer their vote banks to each other and how the cadre of the two parties work together at the ground level.
Despite its numerical strength, the alliance failed to bring forth a “policy alternative” to the Modi-led BJP government, and solely relied on caste calculations, making it tough to forge a larger consolidation of various castes and sub-castes under the OBC and SC bracket.
Then, there was the Congress factor, equally baffling for both the alliance as well as the BJP. Though Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi claimed that her candidates if not winning will actually cut into BJP’s vote bank, the reality was that it would also hurt the alliance prospects on certain seats.
To understand where each side stands, as counting begins shortly, let’s look at the following 10 important seats and indicators from perhaps the most crucial state-
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election to his current parliamentary seat in Varanasi, where he trounced dozens of rivals in one of the largest candidate fields in the 2014 election. In the fray in Varanasi this year are Shalini Yadav, the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD opposition alliance, and the Congressman Ajay Rai. Modi's win margin last year can be judged from the fact that runner Arvind Kejriwal lost by almost 3.7 lakh votes.
-This is the last election for former Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The 79-year-old is fighting for his legacy from his stronghold, Mainpuri. In a historic moment, Mayawati called Yadav a real leader and in turn, Yadav urged his supporters to always respect Mayawati and said that he would never forget her gesture to campaign for him in his traditional seat.
-Former army chief and junior minister in the External Affairs Ministry VK Singh is pitted against Congress’s Dolly Sharma and gathbandhan candidate Suresh Bansal from Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh. Though Singh won convincingly in 2014, he still carries around the ‘outside’ tag in Ghaziabad, owing to his Haryana origins. The seat remains a stronghold for BJP, with a large vote bank of Brahmin and Baniya voters. However, the seat is also home to 6 lakh people from SC communities and 5.5 lakh Muslims, who are likely to sway toward the SP-BSP combine. The Jat vote could become the deciding factor.
-In Saharanpur BJP retained their sitting MP, an upper caste candidate Raghav Lakhanpal. He had won this unreserved seat defeating Indian National Congress’ Imran Masood in 2014. Approximately 41 percent of the votes were polled in BJP’s favour in the last Lok Sabha polls. Congress too retained their candidate, Imran Masood from the Saharanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. He had finished second during the 2014 elections. BSP’s Jagdish Singh Rana won the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and finished third in 2014. 6,267 votes were also polled for NOTA in 2014. Saharanpur has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.32 percent and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04 percent. Although the political fate of the seat has swung between BSP, SP and BJP. The latter has won three out of the last six Lok Sabha elections.
-Amethi is a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been elected to Parliament from the seat since 2004. However, in 2014 BJP leader and Textile minister Smriti Irani gave him a tough contest and gathered over thee lakh votes in Amethi. BJP has fielded Irani yet again in the hope that she will improve her performance from five years ago and snatch Amethi away from Gandhi.
-Gorakhpur considered a BJP bastion, the party has fielded Bhojpuri movie star Ravi Kishan from this seat, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) named Ram Bhuwal Nishad as their candidate. The Congress has fielded Madhusudan Tiwari. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has won this seat five times in a row and had to vacate it after assuming the charge of the chief minister. In 2014, Yogi Adityanath of the BJP defeated his rival by a margin of 3,12,783 or 30.1 per cent votes. After he vacated the seat, Samajwadi Party's Pravin Kumar Nishad won the 2018 bypolls. Pravin Kumar Nishad has now joined ranks with the BJP.
-Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has held the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, considered her fortress, since 2004. BJP has fielded a local leader Dinesh Pratap Singh against Gandhi. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated the BJP candidate Ajay Agarwal by a margin of over 3,50,000 votes. The SP-BSP alliance has not fielded candidates from Raebareli and Amethi
-Both sides courted Jats aggressively. The support of Jats will be crucial in West UP where the community has a direct influence in at least a dozen seats. So indicators from seats like Baghpat, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar and Fatehpur Sikri could help understand which side Jats weighed.
-Will Congress score more than two? Congress, being left out of MGB, decided to go its own way and expand its influence beyond Raebareli and Amethi, its traditional seats. The big question will be whether it gets a third, a fourth or possibly even a fifth through its former strongholds like Dhaurarha, Kushi Nagar, Unnao and Barabanki.
-How well will BJP perform in seats where arithemetic is in MGB’s favour? This will be a test of MGB’s attempt to transfer party votes and BJP’s attempt to not let this happen. These are the seats to look out for - Ghazipur’s 40% huge population is comprised of Yadavs, Muslims and Dalits; Amroha similarly has a sizeable population of Muslims and SCs and a chunk of Jat votes; Bijnor again has a sizeable Muslim population which added to a number of Dalits is likely to give MGB a lot of confidence.
