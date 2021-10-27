Will Speak to Kashmir's Youth, But Not Pak: L-G Manoj Sinha Quotes Amit Shah's Mantra for Peace in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated talking to the youth of the Valley, but rejected the idea of speaking to Pakistan, in order to establish peace in the region.

Sinha, in an interview with News18, reiterated the Home Minister’s stand against holding dialogue with neighbouring Pakistan as a solution to end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. “Amit Shah in his recent visit to the Valley made it clear that we will not speak to Pakistan, but talk to the youth of J&K. We want to establish permanent peace in the region,” Sinha said.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah Tells J&K Crowd ‘Want to Speak to You Frankly’, Removes Bulletproof Glass Shield

Offering his condolences to the families who lost their kin to the recent incidents of killings of migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, he told News18, “Some unfortunate incidents have taken place. Every death is bad for us. Our aim is to ensure that there are no killings. The administration is very clear about its role. We will not interfere in the law taking its course and the police will use whatever powers it has to take appropriate action.”

The L-G further said that the perpetrators of these cold-blooded murders “can hide in the deepest holes but shall be found and destroyed”.

On his first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Home Minister Shah told officials to focus on “ending terrorism” or “take transfer". “Don’t bother about welfare… that we will see (if) you work on finishing terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terrorism in the valley,” a senior J&K officer quoted Shah as saying.

Shah’s straight message came during a meeting held on Saturday last week to review the union territory’s security status. It was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the J&K chief secretary, DGP Kashmir, IG Kashmir, Intelligence Bureau and RAW chiefs, and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the officer told News18. The Home Minister’s four-day visit came amid a recent spate of attacks on civilians in the valley.

Beside, he said those who are scared should not work in Kashmir and take decent postings instead, the officer told News18.

“By staying here, they should not oblige us,” Shah said. The source said Shah’s message was loud and clear that those not keen enough to work in J&K, must leave immediately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.