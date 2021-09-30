Will Take 5-7 Days to Settle Political Turmoil in Punjab, Says Harish Rawat; Visit Likely Tom

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday said that it will take five to seven days to get everything right in Punjab. Rawat said he was earlier assuming that the work has been done, but “some situations are such" that he will have to go to Punjab tomorrow.

AICC general secretary state in-charge comment comes as MLA Gurdeep, who was part of a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Channi held in Punjab Bhavan in the evening, said Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain the state Congress chief, a post he had quit in a huff on Tuesday amid a tussle over appointments in the new cabinet.

Rawat said he will focus on Uttarakhand after dealing with the crisis in Punjab. The Congress had on Wednesday said Rawat was closely following the political developments in the state.

Punjab is undergoing dramatic developments ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of the chief minister. Singh, who had arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, said he would leave the Congress and accused the party of humiliating him.

“I will not be treated in this humiliating manner…I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

The former chief minister’s visit to the national capital and visit to Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval fueled speculations of his joining the BJP. However, he denied the rumours and said he met the senior ministers to discuss security-related concerns along with the farmers’ issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.